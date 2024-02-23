Young whale washes ashore on beach in La Jolla

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) – A young gray whale washed up on the shore of La Jolla Thursday, several yards from the popular Marine Room restaurant.

ABC 10News learned the whale -- believed to be between 20-30 feet long -- was first spotted on the La Jolla Shores beach sometime Thursday afternoon and was reportedly alive at the time.

However, as of early Friday morning, an ABC 10News crew observed the whale and it did not appear to be moving.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) crews arrived at the beach at around 6:30 a.m. and determined the whale was deceased.

San Diego lifeguards and NOAA personnel were planning to tow the whale to another location later in the morning.