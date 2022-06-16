Young San Diego Wave FC fan brings the game of soccer home

LADERA RANCH, Calif. (KGTV) - As the San Diego Wave FC continue their early dominance of the National Women's Soccer League, their success is creating a new generation of Southern California soccer fans.

And none may be bigger than 7-year-old Julia Vocke.

Julia's been to five games already this season, and is usually holding a home made sign while she cheers for the team.

But the true measure of her fandom is at her home in Ladera Ranch. In Julia's room is a full wall-sized mural of the Wave logo, along with pictures of her with players, coaches, and front-office staff.

"It looks better because the wall was a little bit plain before," Julia says. "Mommy first started with a drawing, and then the painting took the longest part."

Julia's mother, Taryn Vocke, is the artist behind the mural. She says she's never painted anything like it before.

"I was just trying to get the proportions right," says Vocke. "Then the painting took forever."

Now, it's the centerpiece of a room covered in women's soccer decorations. In addition to autographed cards, pictures, posters, souvenirs, and team merchandise, Julia also has a wall dedicated to a "Flat Julia" doll she sent to the team.

The doll got to spend a day at practice. The team sent pictures of "Flat Julia" working out, playing goalie, and hanging out with the players.

When ABC 10News told the team about Julia's room, they sent us a video of midfielder Kelsey Turnbow giving Julia a personal message.

"Hey Julia, Kelsey Turnbow here from the San Diego Wave. I just wanted to thank you so much for being such a huge fan of the San Diego Wave. We see you. We love your support. We see your posters. And, by the way, we love your room decorations. It's so cool," Turnbow says in the video.

When Julia saw it, she was speechless.

"It's so touching," says Vocke. "All the players, from the top down, everyone has been so nice. They wave to her (at games) and she smiles. She calls them all her friends. It's amazing."

Julia says her favorite player is Alex Morgan. She hopes to meet her at a game later this year.

In the meantime, she'll keep going to games, cheering for her new favorite team. And the Wave will keep inspiring young girls all across Southern California.