Young San Diegans want new pope to not be afraid of being 'controversial'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State University students have a lot of opinions on the new pope, whether they are Catholic or not.

Thanks to the conclave being played out on social media, one of the most prestigious religious traditions turned into pop culture's latest obsession.

“Like I saw it just pop up on my feed and I was like, 'Is that person doing a tier list of the new popes?Like the cardinals?' That’s interesting,” said Ryan Warden, a freshman at SDSU.

From the Vatican to the rest of the world, the news of the first American pope spread fast among Catholics.

“I think that's awesome,” said Alex Salome, a freshman at SDSU.

The news also happened to reach non-Catholics.

“I've seen it like all over my timeline this morning and throughout the whole changing of the pope,” said Tayler Donaldson, a freshman at SDSU.

Many students at SDSU followed the conclave closely on social media, despite the trend of younger people straying farther from organized religion.

Some say that social media has broken down complex religious ideas, making it easier to understand and more accessible.

“I don't know how much it would influence them to convert, but I think it'll make it maybe turn into like a pop culture thing, which is unfortunate for the religion,” Donaldson said.

Others, still keeping a critical eye open for what's in store for their generation.

“They weren't really trying to connect with the youth. It was just your parents dragged along when you're, you know, a little kid, and that's what you have to do. I hope that kind of revitalizes some of the religion here in America. I hope it helps people to kind of get back connected to that, so it'll be good,” said Tyler Butkus, a freshman at SDSU.

Whether some like the policies of Pope Leo XIV—

“I like how he doesn't really have too hard of a political standpoint on things,” Salome said.

Or are hoping for the legacy Pope Francis had with young people to continue—

“I hope that he will be as outspoken as Pope Francis was, and not be vague on standing on certain issues,” said Katerina Portela, a senior at SDSU.

The next generation will be watching.