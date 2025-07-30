Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Young MC headlines a concert full of '90s stars at SeaWorld Saturday night

"I Love the 90s Tour" lands in Mission Bay.
Young MC, and a handful of other music stars from decades past, will bring the "I Love the 90s Tour" to SeaWorld this weekend. ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons spoke with the rapper about the show.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A concert at SeaWorld Saturday night will give fans a chance to Bust a Move, get down with OPP, make things go right, and more.

The "I Love the 90s" tour will take over the park's Bayside Amphitheater at 6 p.m.

Young MC, Treach from Naughty by Nature, Color Me Badd, and Rob Base are expected to perform as part of SeaWorld's Summer Concert Series.

ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons spoke with Marvin Young, better known as Young MC, about the show and how he finds new ways to keep his iconic hit "Bust a Move" fresh for each new audience.

