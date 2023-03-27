Watch Now
Young man arrested, stabbed for brandishing gun

Posted at 6:29 AM, Mar 27, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 18-year-old man was stabbed and arrested in the O'Farrell neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to 6100 Alderley St. for reports of gunfire, according to the SDPD.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned it was a stabbing, and not a shooting.

Giovanni Diaz, the 18-year-old who was arrested, was holding a gun in his hand and hit a man with it -- in self-defense. The victim who was struck with the gun stabbed the teen three times, according to police.

After the stabbing, the suspect ran out of the house and was taken to a hospital by an unknown person, according to the department.

An argument inside of the home led to the stabbing, according to the SDPD

Diaz will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon after his hospital stint, according to the SDPD.

The department's Southeastern Division was investigating the altercation.

