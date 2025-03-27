Yolanda Marodi pleads 'not guilty' in death of wife, Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Yolanda Marodi, the woman accused of stabbing and killing her wife, Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday.

Marodi pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. The judge denied her bail.

Yolanda appeared in court virtually from a hospital bed. The judge ordered her face be tiled, but we were able to see her lying down, with what appeared to be oxygen connected to her nose.

The judge denied her bail, citing what he called the extreme violence in this case, revealing Captain Marodi had 34 stab or slash wounds.

Part of his reasoning also included Yolanda's previous criminal history, having been convicted of voluntary manslaughter for killing her then-husband in 2000.

Marodi did not speak as her defense attorney entered the not-guilty plea on her behalf.

Captain Marodi's mother and other family and friends were in the courtroom for the arraignment.

Marodi was on the run for nearly five weeks, wanted for Captain Rebecca Marodi's murder.

Over the weekend, she was caught and arrested by Mexican authorities and turned over to U.S. officials.

"I'm grateful to our law enforcement partners both in the us and Mexico who collaborated to bring the defendant back here so that the victims' family can start that process to justice," said Deputy DA Maura Duffey after the court proceeding.

The deputy D.A. couldn't comment on why Yolanda was in the hospital, but afterwards, a family friend of Captain Marodi's told ABC 10News she questioned Yolanda's motives and whether or not anything was actually medically wrong with her.

If convicted, Yolanda Marodi faces 25 years to life in prison. Her next court date is set for late April.