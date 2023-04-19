Yacht designer Bob Perry weighs in on 3 missing American sailors

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — The search continues for three missing American sailors who were traveling off the coast of Mexico.

Frank and Kerry O’Brien and William Gross were last heard from on April 4th when they departed from Mazatlan. The three reportedly planned to stop for provisions in Cabo San Lucas before sailing to San Diego, but there is no record of them stopping in Cabo.

ABC 10News spoke with Bob Perry, the designer of the La Fitte 44 Cutter they were sailing.

“My heart sinks,” said Perry. “I was worried…I did lose a little sleep. But I wait for facts.”

Perry is a world-renowned yacht designer with decades of experience. He says that specific design is built to withstand the conditions the sailors were likely up against. The U.S. Coast Guard has estimated they faced winds over 30 knots and seas 15-20 feet.

“You’re not out there enjoying yourself in those conditions, but you should not be in survival mode. You should be able to shorten sail and sail comfortably and not be in survival mode,” said Perry.

He says the distance shouldn’t have been the problem either.

“From Mazatlan to Cabo and back to San Diego…that’s not something that was too ambitious for them for the vessel they had?” asked ABC 10News.

“No, that’s a trip to the grocery store for this boat. It should be a piece of cake. In fact, you could probably find countless La Fittes that have made that trip,” he said.

Perry says the La Fitte 44 Cutter has gone further in worse conditions.

“Many of my boats in that size range have done solo circumnavigations non-stop. That’s once around the world by yourself no stops,” he explained.

Given the three sailors on board, all had decades of experience, Perry briefly touched on other possibilities.

“It could be a fire…which would be unusual. Could be hit by a ship,” he said.

But ultimately, with no evidence and no distress signal detected, Perry says it’s all speculation so far. He hasn’t given up hope that the three may still be found.

“Keep an open mind and wait for hopefully facts to come in.”

