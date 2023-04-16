U.S. Coast Guard: 3 missing American sailors likely faced unfavorable conditions at sea

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Search efforts continue for three missing American sailors who were last heard from on April 4 near Mazatlan, Mexico.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross were aboard a 44-foot sailing vessel. They reportedly left Mazatlan and were en route to San Diego, and planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 for provisions. However, there was no record of them ever arriving in Cabo.

“When they began their voyage we know that the conditions were not optimal for that type of trip, though, certainly there were sailing vessels out there during that time,” said Commander Gregory Higgins, USCG

Higgins says the three likely faced strong winds and choppy seas.

“Winds, potentially over 30 knots and seas 15-20 maybe more feet at the time of their voyage. It’s a long trip even in good condition from Mazatlan to Cabo…that’s two days and certainly on to San Diego was their eventual destination,” he said.

In a joint statement given to CNN, their families say the three are all experienced sailors. Kerry and Frank both hold captain licenses with the Coast Guard. Gross’s family provided a photo of Bill and said he has over 50 years of sailing experience.

Higgins says the Coast Guard is working closely with the Mexican Navy searching from both the seas and skies.

“They are conducting numerous searches with aircraft as well as surface vessels boats throughout the coast of the Baja peninsula as well as the entrance to the Sea of Cortez between Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas,” said Higgins.

Urgent Marine information broadcasts have been issued over VHF radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing persons and vessels.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the sailors or the sailing vessel, Ocean Bound, please contact the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Coordination Center at 510-437-3701.