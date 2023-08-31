Wrong-way driver kills City Heights mom, injures teen daughter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are mourning the death of a single mom, killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend.

After a day of sushi, desserts, and fun, Zulma Beckfield-Rodriguez's happy Saturday with her sister Yannira, 32, and 13-year-old niece, ended with a movie at her apartment in Rancho Bernardo.

Past 1 a.m., Yannira and her daughter headed back to their home in City Heights.

Minutes later, a call from her niece sent Zulma racing to an accident scene on I-15 South near Aero Drive.

According to the CHP, an Infiniti SUV headed the wrong way crashed into Yannira's Honda Fit head-on, and another car.

Yannira died at the scene.

“A little part of me died. It sounds corny, but a little part of me died when my sister died,” said a tearful Beckfield-Rodriguez.

Yannira's daughter was later hospitalized with a fracture in her hand and an injury to her mouth.

25-year-old James Cox of La Mesa was booked on several charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

“My sister is an amazing human being,” said Beckfield-Rodriguez.

Zulma calls her sister, brilliant with a big heart.

A social worker and volunteer for refugee and homeless programs, Yannira had just graduated from SDSU in may with a business degree and was starting a master's program.

Zulma says her sister was also a dedicated single mom.

The CHP told Zulma, Yannira's final act may have been to protect her daughter.

“According to the evidence at the scene, it looked like she had swerved to take the impact on her side. That was what saved her daughter's life,” said Beckfield-Rodriguez.

Her daughter has posted on Instagram, an emotional appeal, not to drink and drive.

“My niece is hoping that this will have a change and have a positive impact,” said Beckfield-Rodriguez. “You can end not just one person's life, but end the world for those who love them.”

Beckfield-Rodriguez says she hopes the driver will face the maximum punishment allowed.

“Actions have consequences, and it’s never acceptable to drink and drive. It would give some a sense of justice, a sense of peace,” said Beckfield-Rodriguez.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Yannira's daughter with her education.

