Multiple people injured in wrong-way crash on College Ave. on-ramp to I-8

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A driver was detained by law enforcement Wednesday morning after allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 8 in the College Area and crashing into multiple vehicles at an on-ramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s incident report, the collision happened just before 10:45 a.m. on the southbound College Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-8.

A San Diego police official told ABC 10News the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz fled from a traffic stop in the area and traveled east on the westbound lanes of I-8 before crashing on the ramp.

The police official said the Mercedes slammed into several vehicles before coming to a stop. Police confirmed the driver was detained.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials told ABC 10News four people — two in critical condition — were transported to the hospital.

According to Caltrans officials, a Sig Alert was issued at 11:14 a.m. due to the wreck and investigation on the southbound College Avenue ramp to westbound I-8.

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