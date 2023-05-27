Wounded Warrior Homes provide non-profit's first transitional housing for female veterans

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - A North County non-profit called Wounded Warrior Homes opens a new home for female veterans who dealing with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injuries.

When Mia Roseberry isn't organizing and restocking the food pantry at Wounded Warrior Homes in San Marcos, she's brainstorming how to help San Diego's veterans.

"Just like any veteran; what do you need, what's your long-term plan, where are you stuck, what do you need help with,” Roseberry, Exec. Dir. & Co-Founder of Wounded Warrior Homes said.

The non-profit's been helping male veterans for 11 years. Now, they've opened a home in Escondido to provide transitional housing for female veterans coping with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

"We had talked about it years ago. But there weren't any women that seemed to need the housing so, we hadn't started doing it. Then we started getting so many calls, we were like absolutely,” Roseberry said.

These homes from the non-profit house are multiple veterans at a time.

Roseberry told ABC 10News that after working and making repairs to a different home, the non-profit moved the male veterans from this home into that one.

"We went in and we painted the house. And we've done some adjustments in the decor of course. And we have a female veteran right now and looking for two more,” Roseberry said.

And Roseberry’s thoughts on being able to provide this to our women veterans are straight to the point.

"About time,” Roseberry said. "There's no reason why while the numbers of females that serve is definitely lower than the number of males that severed. But there's no reason why the same exact support services shouldn't exist for women as they do for men."

Something as simple as a place to call home makes a major difference.

"Nobody should be homeless even less our veterans because of all of the sacrifices that they made,” Roseberry said. "How am I to be expected move my life forward when I don't have the number one thing that we all need which is a safe shelter."