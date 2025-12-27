WorldBeat Cultural Center celebrates Kwanzaa with community feast and performances

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A nearly half-century tradition continues this week as the WorldBeat Cultural Center opens its doors for the 45th Annual Kwanzaa celebration. The week-long event honors the African American cultural holiday that spans December 26 through January 1.

The celebration focuses on the Nguzo Saba, which represents seven core principles: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work & Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).

Attendees can expect nightly ceremonies that include the lighting of candles, libation rituals, African drumming performances, poetry readings, and musical presentations. Community members will also participate in the Karamu, a traditional feast that includes black-eyed peas, collard greens, gumbo, potato salad, and corn muffins.

This year introduces the first-ever Kwanzaa Awards program, recognizing community members who demonstrate the seven principles through their work. The honorees are Chuck Ambers, who founded the African Museum Casa del Rey Moro, Maria Lane, recognized as San Diego's first samba instructor, Johnnierenee Nia Nelson, who serves as WorldBeat Center's poet laureate, Dennis Newsome, a Capoeira Angola Mestre, Starla Lewis, known for teaching self-love globally, and Prince Habib, who leads African-American Writers & Artists.

The events welcome families at no cost and require no admission fee. Doors open at 6 p.m. each evening, with programming starting at 6:30 p.m. MC Selah Black Sol and Sidiqa Hooker will guide each night's activities. Organizers recommend making advance reservations.

Friday's opening night emphasizes unity

The celebration begins Friday, December 26, with a focus on Umoja, the principle of Unity. The evening will feature remarks from Starla Lewis, who previously taught Black Studies at San Diego Mesa College and established C.E.L.L. (Celebration of Everlasting Life & Love). Her four-decade career has centered on education, diversity initiatives, and empowering women. Lewis has received Teacher of the Year recognition seven times and earned induction into the San Diego Women's Hall of Fame.

Dr. Derah, also known as Dalene Brown, will address attendees as well. Her expertise in holistic health spans more than 50 years, with specializations in iridology, herbalism, and alternative wellness approaches. She established Total Health Products and At Your Service Health & Beauty Center, creating herbal formulas that reach a wide market while conducting workshops on connecting physical wellness with spiritual goals.

Musical entertainment will come from Mariea Antoinette, whose reputation as an urban-jazz harpist has earned international recognition. Her performances combine traditional harp techniques with contemporary sounds.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

