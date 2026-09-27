Work on Mission Valley Bridge begins; completion date set for fall 2027

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Construction was underway Monday on a bridge that will extend Fenton Parkway over the San Diego River in Mission Valley and provide cyclists, pedestrians and vehicles with a high-water crossing.

According to a news release from San Diego State University, the Fenton Parkway Bridge is expected to be finished next fall.

It will "improve multimodal transportation in the area (and) improve public safety by providing a reliable and direct access route for emergency response personnel," SDSU officials said.

The $53 million project will also "enhance access to the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Green Line trolley stations at Fenton Parkway and SDSU Mission Valley," they added.

Bridge features include one traffic lane in each direction, a center- turn lane that can serve as an exit during stadium events, and bicycle and pedestrian pathways on both sides.

San Diego State University

Flatiron Dragados is the project's general contractor. Along with construction costs, the $53 million will cover design and entitlements, according to SDSU.

The university said there will be limited traffic impacts on Camino Del Rio North and at the Fenton Parkway/River Park Road intersection as construction continues.

The California State University Board of Trustees approved the bridge project in September 2024.

The bridge project is part of an agreement with the city of San Diego that also led to the development of SDSU Mission Valley.

City and university leaders signed a memorandum of understanding in 2022 and "have worked closely on the bridge design and (environmental impact report)," according to SDSU.

"The bridge is an essential public facility that has been in the Mission Valley Community Plan for decades," officials added.

More information on the Mission Valley project is at missionvalley.sdsu.edu/community-updates.

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