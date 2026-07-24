Woman whose lifeless body was found in ocean off coast of La Jolla identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities have publicly identified a woman whose lifeless body was found this week in the ocean off the coast of La Jolla.

Bryn Waite, 26, was spotted floating in the water offshore from La Jolla Shores Beach on Wednesday morning, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. Lifeguards pulled her to shore, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 9:30 a.m., the agency reported.

A ruling on the cause of Waite's death was on hold pending completion of postmortem examinations.

Waite's community of residence was not released.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Investigation underway after body washes ashore in La Jolla