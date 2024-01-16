Woman who died in 300-foot Jacumba cliff crash identified

JACUMBA, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman who died in a 300-foot cliff crash in Jacumba on Dec. 26.

Rosie Lee Johnson-Stewart, a 52-year-old from Los Angeles, was driving west on Interstate 8 when her vehicle veered off the highway at McCain Valley Road, falling down an embankment covered in vegetation and boulders.

Johnson-Stewart suffered blunt-force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male passenger removed themselves from the car and was transported by helicopter to a hospital with moderate injuries, Cal Fire said.

