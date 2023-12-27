Cliff crash near Jacumba leaves one dead, another injured

JACUMBA, Calif. (KGTV) — A cliff crash near the Jacumba left one dead and another injured Tuesday afternoon.

Cal Fire said the crash happened around 4:43 p.m. at Interstate 8 and McCain Valley Road. Two people were inside a red SUV when it fell 300 feet off a cliff.

One of the people in the SUV was able to extricate themselves from the car and was transported to the hospital by a San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter with moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire. The second person in the car did not survive the crash.

The age and gender of the two involved in the crash are unknown, according to Cal Fire.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this story as more information becomes available.