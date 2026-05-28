Woman who accused Nathan Fletcher of sexual harassment charged with DUI

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A woman who accused former County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher of sexual assault in a lawsuit that a judge later threw out is now accused of driving while intoxicated.

Court records reviewed by Team 10 show Grecia Figueroa was charged with two misdemeanors for driving under the influence of alcohol last December and having a blood alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08%.

The charges relate to an incident on Sept. 13, 2025. It is unclear why it took months for the criminal case to be filed in court.

Details of Figueroa’s arrest started to surface on social media Wednesday after Fletcher’s wife, Lorena Gonzalez, president of the California Federation of Labor Unions, made a post with screenshots of a court website alleging she had been charged with an unrelated crime.



Figueroa, who used to work at MTS in a public affairs role, said in a statement the DUI criminal case against her is being dropped.

“Lorena Gonzalez is against using her official accounts to spread lies about me,” she said.

The case has not been dismissed and is set to go to trial in July, according to a spokesperson with the San Diego City Attorney’s Office.

KGTV/Karyna Rodriguez FILE-Nathan Fletcher speaks at the County Emergency Operations Building June 15.

Figueroa accused Fletcher of sexual harassment and assault in a bombshell lawsuit in 2023 that alleged he was responsible for her losing her job at MTS. Fletcher denied the allegations and said he had consensual encounters with Figueroa.

Court documents Team 10 has previously reported on show Figueroa wrote Fletcher “missing your lips” and in another message called him “little daddy” in Spanish and sent him an audio message she later asked him to delete.

Last year, a judge threw out the lawsuit after ruling too much evidence had been deleted or not turned over to Fletcher’s defense team by Figueroa.

In 2024, a law firm hired by MTS to investigate the allegations found that MTS officials did not have any knowledge of a personal relationship between Fletcher and Figueroa prior to her termination. The report concluded Fletcher had no role in her firing.

Investigative Reporter Austin Grabish can be reached at austin.grabish@10news.com