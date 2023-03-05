Woman walks away from corrections reentry program in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old woman who walked away from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in San Diego Saturday evening.

At about 9:45 p.m., officials at the facility said they received an alert from Cynthia Baker's monitoring device. An emergency count was conducted, and Baker was determined not to be in the facility.

CDCR's Office of Correctional Safety was dispatched in minutes to search and apprehend Baker. A notification was also made to local law enforcement agencies.

Baker is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

On Oct. 11, 2022, she was sentenced to serve a three-year sentence for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Anyone who sees Baker or knows her whereabouts is urged to call local law enforcement or 911.