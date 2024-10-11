Woman, two others recovering after swarm of bees stings in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three people attacked by a swarm of bees in Scripps Ranch are recovering tonight.

The attack happened on Tuesday at Fairbrook Park, and residents in the area were concerned about insects.

On Thursday, there were still bees in the area. The scene was still blocked off, warning neighbors of the bees.

The aftermath of the attack was captured on a neighbor's Ring camera.

Dana Meerschart says she was in her garage Tuesday when she saw a woman covered in bees, stumbling for help just feet from her driveway.

"A woman who was kind of stumbling down the street and mean engulfed in bees, like a foot in front of her, back all over head to toe," says Meerschart.

Meerschart says the woman asked her for water.

"Obviously, I couldn’t get to her, I couldn’t help, which was like the hardest part of it all because she’s then now collapsed in front of my house," says Dana.

Another neighbor who says she's speaking on behalf of the woman and her family says it’s estimated the woman was stung 400 times, 100 times on her scalp alone, saying doctors stopped counting.

Two other people were also stung, including a man who tried to help her.

Neighbors say the bees attacked after an exterminator hit the hive, which agitated the bees.

The woman, according to the neighbor speaking on the family’s behalf, was visiting from Israel and is now out of the hospital recovering and on medication.

ABC 10News reached out to the pest control company after hours. We left a message with a receptionist and were told they’d get back to us tomorrow.