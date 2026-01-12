Woman, two children injured in suspected DUI crash in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - A woman and two children were injured when the parked car they were sitting in was struck by a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver in El Cajon, authorities said today.

Officers from the El Cajon Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Mollison Avenue at 8:15 p.m. Saturday to a report of a vehicle crashing into a house, Lt. Mike Murphy told City News Service.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle had struck a gate, a tree and a vehicle that was at the house delivering food.

A 59-year-old woman, a 7-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl, who were passengers in the delivery car, were injured and hospitalized, Murphy said.

The delivery driver was not injured and the driver who caused the crash was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, according to Murphy.

