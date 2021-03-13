Woman takes short Midway-Area joyride in stolen forklift

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman took a stolen forklift for a brief joyride through the Midway area Friday before police caught up with her and ended her adventure.

A patrolman passing through the busy commercial district just south of Mission Bay spotted the 39-year-old transient driving the construction machine along Sports Arena Boulevard and began chasing her shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

After continuing on for less than a block, the woman pulled in to a parking lot outside a convenience store and surrendered, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was cited for alleged possession of stolen property and released.

The forklift had gone missing from a nearby auto-repair business, where someone had left it out in the open with the ignition key in it, Martinez said.