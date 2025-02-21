Woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after dog attacks her in Sherman Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a dog attacked her at a Sherman Heights home Friday morning, according to a San Diego Police Department lieutenant at the scene.

SDPD says officers received a 911 call from a neighbor at around 11:25 a.m. about a pit bull attacking its owner at a home on 129th Street. By the time officers arrived, the attack had stopped, but a pit bull was "aggressively circling" an injured elderly woman, according to SDPD Central Divison Lieutenant Geoffrey DeCesari.

Responding officers used a taser and pepper spray to get the dog away from her, and they managed to capture the dog when they entered the backyard after they corralled it into a corner.

DeCesari says there were several dogs on the property, including three pit bulls and two dogs of another breed, and an additional seven puppies that were caged; however, SDPD believes only one dog actually attacked the woman.

Paramedics took the woman to the UCSD Medical Center for treatment of her life-threatening injuries. The San Diego Humane Society was in the process of corralling the dogs and securing them in their vehicles when ABC 10News photojournalists arrived on the scene.

SDPD says the dogs will be quarantined at the Humane Society for further investigation.

"The additional dogs will also be quarantined until they can determine which dog was actually the attacking dog, and they will be conducting [an investigation into] whether or not the dogs are dangerous or they can be released back to the owner," DeCesari says.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.