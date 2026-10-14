Woman suspected of trying to kill 65-year-old with bat arrested

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) - A 40-year-old woman suspected of attempting to kill a fellow resident of an independent living facility in Spring Valley with an aluminum bat was arrested before sunrise Tuesday.

Deputies arrived at the facility on the 900 block of Sacramento Avenue at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in response to a reported assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found a 65-year-old female victim "who sustained serious injuries after being struck over the head with an aluminum bat after an argument with the suspect, Jennifer McCoy," authorities said.

Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital, where she is believed to be in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

McCoy "barricaded herself inside of her bedroom with the bat and refused to come out," despite deputies' attempts "to deescalate the situation and gain compliance from the suspect," the sheriff's office added.

Because McCoy wouldn't comply, the Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team Special Enforcement Detail was sent to the location, officials said.

Just after 5:15 a.m., deputies arrested McCoy with the assistance of a sheriff's K-9, according to the sheriff's office.

"McCoy was transported to a hospital for treatment and (was) booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on felony assault charges," the sheriff's office said.

Along with the attempted murder charge, McCoy is also being held on suspicion of felony elder abuse and is not eligible for release, according to the sheriff's office.

The Sheriff's Office Elder Abuse Unit will handle the investigation.

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