Woman suspected of embezzling $96,000 from Little League arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman suspected of stealing nearly $100,000 from the Imperial Beach Little League when she was its treasurer has been arrested, authorities announced today.

Reshae Marie Cuevas, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of eight counts each of embezzlement and grand theft, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged financial crimes came to light in February, when the league president reported that Cuevas appeared to have made unauthorized transactions totaling about $96,000 the previous month by means of a work debit card, officials said.

Cuevas is scheduled to be arraigned next week.

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