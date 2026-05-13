Woman suffers serious injuries after being hit by SUV in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 67-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by an SUV while using a crosswalk in San Diego's Pacific Beach neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday.

The collision occurred at around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Reed Avenue. A 25-year-old man was driving a Toyota 4Runner eastbound on Reed Avenue when he made a northbound turn onto Mission Boulevard, striking the woman as she walked in the northern crosswalk, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with a fractured pelvis. Her current condition has not been released.

Police said that driving under the influence was not a factor in the crash. Officers from the Traffic Division responded to the scene and are leading the ongoing investigation to determine who was at fault.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the collision to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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