Woman struck by two vehicles, killed on San Carlos street

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 38-year old pedestrian was killed early Wednesday when two vehicles struck her in quick succession on a San Carlos-area thoroughfare, authorities reported.

A 2021 Honda CRV hit the woman shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday as she was crossing the roadway mid-block in the 7500 block of Mission Gorge Road, near Princess View Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Moments later, a 2022 Tesla Model Y ran over the victim as she was lying in the street, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

The pedestrian, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene of the accident, police said.

