Woman stabbed multiple times outside of Logan Heights liquor store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was stabbed multiple times following an argument with another woman outside of a Logan Heights liquor store, according to San Diego Police.

Police said the incident happened at around 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Imperial Avenue.

According to police, the victim entered the liquor store and asked another woman where she was from. The women got into an argument and both ended up outside.

With both women outside of the store, the argument escalated, and police said, “The suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim six times.”

The suspect -- described by police as a Black female in her 30s, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds -- was last seen heading eastbound from the scene, and then northbound on 31st Street. She was wearing an olive-green sweater and blue shorts at the time of the incident.

Police said the 23-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with a lacerated spleen, a hole in her aorta and kidney damage.

SDPD gang detectives are investigating the incident.