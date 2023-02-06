Woman shot to death in Skyline neighborhood; elderly suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An 84-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 78-year-old woman in a Skyline-area home, San Diego Police said Monday.

At around 7:45 a.m., SDPD officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Siena Street due to a domestic violence call.

Officers arrived to find a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, and despite emergency treatment, the 78-year-old victim passed away at the scene.

An 84-year-old man at the scene was identified as a suspect in the shooting and arrested without incident.

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the shooting.

No additional details were immediately released.