Neighbors react to woman fatally shot by husband in Skyline neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Residents in San Diego's Skyline neighborhood say they feel like they lost a part of their family after one of their neighbors was shot to death by her husband Monday morning.

Police walked an 84-year-old man out of his home in handcuffs, and he showed no reaction shortly after allegedly shooting his 78-year-old wife multiple times. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived.

The couple has lived on Sienna Street for decades. Brittaney Lange's grandmother lives across the street. Lange says her grandmother was best friends with the woman who died.

"Her son came over to my grandmother's house with the gun and he said that his dad had shot his mom so my grandmother called the police," said Lange.

Lange says the couple's adult son tried to break up their fight.

"He came out and broke them up and then he went back in his room to make his bed and then he heard the gunshots go off," said Lange.

Lange says the couple has been married for more than 50 years. She says her grandmother and the victim loved to visit the casinos.

"She loved shopping, always made us cookies for the holidays. She loved her sisters, she loved my grandmother, she loved gambling with my grandmother that was the number one thing that she did," said Lange.

She says her grandmother is devastated over the loss of her beloved friend and neighbor.

"It feels like we're missing part of our family as well. We've known her forever she was a part of the family before I was even born," said Lange.

The names of the gunman and victim have not been released to the public at this time. The fatal shooting is still under investigation.