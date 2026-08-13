Woman seriously wounded in stabbing at Valencia Park sober-living home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A dispute between roommates at a Valencia Park sober- living home escalated Thursday into a stabbing that left a woman seriously injured and a man under arrest.

The alleged domestic assault was reported about 8:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Santa Isabel Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a severe wound, SDPD Officer Colin Steinbroner said.

Police arrested the suspected assailant at the residential addiction- recovery facility north of Division Street and east of Euclid Avenue. His identity was not immediately available, and the nature of the conflict between the two parties was unclear.

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