Woman seriously injured in Swan Canyon hit and run

Posted at 9:01 AM, Mar 27, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Swan Canyon Saturday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The pickup truck was driving southbound on the 3200 block of Home Avenue at 11:01 p.m. when it struck the woman who was in the roadway, SDPD said. The driver fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

