Woman sentenced to probation in North Park deadly hit and run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The woman accused in a deadly hit and run in North Park last November was sentenced Monday to two years probation.

Donna Jacobs, now 77 years old, pleaded not guilty to the charges last year but changed her plea to guilty several months ago.

The crash killed 42-year-old Stephen Debow. His friends were in the courtroom Monday for the sentencing. They tell ABC 10News the sentencing handed down was not enough.

Jacobs was accused of hitting Debow last November, driving with him on the hood of her car for 65 feet, before taking off from the scene and going home. Debow died at the hospital six days later. She was caught and arrested days after the crash.

The City of San Diego recorded this incident in the City's Vision Zero site, with data provided by the San Diego Police Department. According to the county website, Vision Zero is "a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries in a designated time period."

City of San Diego

The conditions of her sentencing include 365 days of home detention and, if she qualifies, using an electronic monitor. She's also not allowed to operate a motor vehicle.

Jacobs did apologize in court Monday, but only after insisting she hadn’t realized she had hit a person, despite her guilty plea.

Debow's friends accused Jacobs of making excuses and showing no remorse for her actions. They wanted her to spend the rest of her life in prison.

Jacobs could face up to two years in prison if she violates her probation.

The graphic below shows data on all the pedestrian fatalities and severe injuries from 2014-23 provided by the San Diego Police Department crash reports.

The screenshots of the City's map below show the geographical locations of pedestrian deaths from 2014-23.

City of San Diego

Below, these numbers and locations have been filtered down to just the year 2023.