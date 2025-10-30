Woman sentenced in Spring Valley animal cruelty case involving chihuahua

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman has been sentenced in a Spring Valley animal cruelty case after the District Attorney's Office says video showed disturbing treatment of a chihuahua.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the woman pled guilty last month to one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty due to the lack of serious injuries and lack of prior incidents by the defendant.

As part of her sentence, she was ordered to forfeit all animals, pay restitution, attend mental health counseling, and is prohibited from owning or possessing animals for five years.

County officials say the dog was taken into the care of Animal Services, where veterinary staff provided treatment, conducted a cruelty exam and ensured the animal had a safe environment. Officials with animal services determined the dog was frightened but not seriously injured.

According to a press release from the County of San Diego Communications Office, the Chihuahua made a full recovery and has been adopted into a new, caring home.

The case was handled by the District Attorney’s Animal Cruelty Prosecution Unit.

Animal Services says if you see cruelty or neglect, you can report it by calling their office at 619-234-2341.