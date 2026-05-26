Woman reported missing found dead in Chula Vista park; suspect arrested

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman reported missing was found dead at a Chula Vista park, and police said a man suspected in her death was taken into custody.

Chula Vista police officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Via Curvada on Sunday afternoon after a woman told police her sister was missing following a visit to the residence.

According to police, the missing woman had gone to her mother’s home on Via Curvada “to address a problem tenant her mother was renting to.”

Responding officers found the missing woman’s vehicle but did not locate her.

“During the welfare check, officers found evidence that someone had been badly injured and contacted detectives from the Crimes of Violence Unit to continue the investigation,” Chula Vista police said.

Police stated the missing woman and the tenant — identified as 41-year-old Robert Watkins — were involved in a landlord-tenant dispute.

“During the dispute, Watkins revealed to detectives that he murdered the missing person and had disposed of her body near the residence. However, he would not tell officers where her body could be found,” according to police.

As the investigation unfolded, police were called to Paseo del Rey Park after someone discovered a body in bushes. Investigators confirmed the unidentified person was deceased.

Watkins was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to San Diego County Jail for booking.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.