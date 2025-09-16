Woman remains missing over 2 months after she was last seen in San Diego County on road trip

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday asked for the public's help finding a 38-year-old woman last seen more than two months ago while driving through San Diego County on a cross-country trip.

Ganna Kovrizhynkh was reported missing on July 12 by a friend when her vehicle and trailer were later found unattended in Potrero, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

She was described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall weighing 100 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes and several tattoos on her arms. Kovrizhynkh may be wearing a wig and using the alias "Angel Volnaya."

Her current whereabouts and status were unknown, but detectives with the sheriff's office believe she may have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into the Tecate area of Baja California, Mexico.

Family members said they last heard from Kovrizhynkh on July 5, sheriff's officials said.

Authorities urged anyone who have seen Kovrizhynkh or have any information of her whereabouts to call the sheriff's office at 858-868-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

