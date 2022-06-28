Woman offers help to travelers seeking abortions in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Driving down El Cajon Boulevard, you'll see billboards that let people know California is a safe haven for abortions, but you'll also find pro-life billboards.

It's a debate that's captivated the country since the Supreme Court announced the repeal of Roe v Wade.

"I get it. Pro-life [and] pro-choice, there are all these different options, but in the end, I fiercely believe that everyone should have the choice to their own body," said Mariana Cervantes.

Cervantes said her stomach dropped when she heard the news.

"I was freaking out and I was like, ok well I'm in California, and then Gavin Newsom was like, 'This is a safe haven state. You guys are ok. We're not going to do anything here. You guys are safe,' My heart was just aching for my friends in Arizona," said Cervantes.

Cervantes is originally from Arizona but now lives in east San Diego County.

Her home state has banned abortions after fifteen weeks with specific exceptions and the Planned Parenthood locations there paused all abortions when the news broke.

She said she knew she had to do something so she tweeted that her doors were open to anyone traveling to California to get an abortion.

"If I can provide someone with help them get access with what they need a life if they need an abortion or emergency care, I'm more than happy to help out," said Cervantes.

Despite the backlash she said she's gotten for offering help to those seeking abortions, Cervantes said as a survivor of sexual assault it's also her way of giving back the support she received when she needed it the most.

"Just letting women know that they're not alone. We're all in this fight. We're all together and especially right now we need to stick together and we need to fight for our rights and support women," said Cervantes.

Cervantes isn't the only one offering up her home, several others have taken to social media to do the same. Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest tells ABC 10News volunteer inquiries have risen since the high court's decision.

