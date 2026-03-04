Woman murdered inside a Colina Del Sol apartment identified, boyfriend charged

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police on Wednesday identified the woman who was killed inside a Colina Del Sol apartment as 35-year-old Nancy Delatos.

Officers found Delatos around 3:50 Friday morning, after responding to reports of a non-responsive woman.

They discovered Delatos with apparent facial trauma and blood around several areas inside the apartment unit, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Delatos was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say her boyfriend, 38-year-old Jose Manuel Castaneda, who made the call to the police and shared the apartment with Delatos, has been charged with murder.

Homicide Detectives, with the assistance of the Domestic Violence Unit, will be investigating the death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.