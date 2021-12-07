Watch
Woman missing after leaving Vista senior living facility

Posted at 10:36 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 13:36:46-05

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A 75-year-old woman was reported missing from a senior living facility in Vista Monday.

Marilyn Newman left the facility in the 2000 block of West Vista Way around 7:30 a.m. and never returned, said Sgt. Adam Milligan of the San Diego County Sheriffs' Department's Vista Station.

Due to health concerns, she is considered a missing person at risk, Milligan said.

Newman is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has short, curly gray hair and gray eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray zip-up jacket, red shirt, khaki colored pants and possibly eyeglasses.

Authorities say Newman uses public transportation and is known to frequent Oceanside, in particular the area near College Boulevard and Marron Road.

Anyone who sees Newman or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200.

