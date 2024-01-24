Woman loses car she uses for house cleaning business in Coronado flooding

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — Raquel Ruiz was finishing up her workday of cleaning a home on Acacia Way in Coronado turned into a day of water woes.

“You see these things in the news and the movies and, when nothing happens to you, no feelings. But, when it happen(s) to you, this is real,” Ruiz said.

Around 10 a.m., when the rain was pouring hard, Ruiz said she did not see anything while cleaning the home upstairs. When she was about to leave, around 11 a.m., she saw the house was flooding.

When Ruiz opened the door, she saw her car with flood waters up to the wheel well.

“I start crying because [there is] nothing [I] can do. It’s totally water inside and everything,” Ruiz said. “This is what I use for work. I don’t have another car.”

Ruiz felt the flooding in more ways than one as her car was towed away. Ruiz told ABC 10News her car broke down two years ago and her daughter had let her use the car for work and help out with her grandkids.

“She [was] so excited when she [bought] the car... And I’m so glad with her, and I go with her when she [buys] the car, and she’s so glad," Ruiz said. "She [was] driving to L.A. to get the buy the car. And she [came] driving so excited."

To add insult to injury, the flooding on Acacia Way also washed out Ruiz’s way of working.

“But my cleaning supplies, my vacuum, everything is damaged. My vacuum is right there; try to the sun dry my vacuum,” Ruiz said.

She said now she’ll have to now bus to work.

“No matter what, I must continue it.”

The flood waters are gone. Many people like Ruiz are picking up the pieces here on the island.

“And I know that people may be feeling like me. But I know God has miracle and when miracle happen, I don’t know. Maybe tomorrow,” Ruiz said.