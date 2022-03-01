Woman kills aunt during argument over housework in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her aunt after an argument over chores at her aunt’s home in Chula Vista on Friday, according to Chula Vista Police Department.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers conducted a welfare check on 52-year-old Leticia Hernandez at her home in the 100 block of East Prospect Street. Family members had reported not being unable to contact her for more than 24-hours. During the investigation, officers found Hernandez dead underneath a pile of clothes in her bedroom.

Detectives later determined that Hernandez had been attacked by her niece, Elizabeth Memea, over housework. During the argument, Memea allegedly choked Hernandez until she eventually died.

Police said Memea was booked in the Las Colinas jail for murder. No other information was immediately given.