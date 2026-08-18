Woman killed, man wounded in Chula Vista drive-by shooting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A drive-by shooting in a Chula Vista neighborhood left a woman dead and a man wounded, police reported Monday.

The deadly gunfire in the 1300 block of Steiner Drive in Chula Vista erupted at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Following the shooting, one of the victims drove himself and his gravely wounded female passenger to a hospital, where the 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Her name has been withheld pending family notification.

The 36-year-old man was admitted to the trauma center in stable condition, the Chula Vista Police Department reported.

The surviving victim told investigators he had just pulled over to the curb near Higgins Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside it opened fired on him and his female companion.

The motive for the shooting remained under investigation, police said.

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