Woman killed in Chula Vista hit-and-run crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A 70-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run collision near a Chula Vista intersection, according to police.

Chula Vista police said the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. near North Greensview Drive and Park Meadows Road.

Officers and paramedics were dispatched to the area after witnesses reported a woman down on the street with serious injuries.

Life-saving measures were performed at the scene before the woman was transported to an area hospital, but police said the victim died after arrival.

The victim was described by police as an Asian woman and approximately 70 years old.

Police did not immediately have information on the suspect vehicle in the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Bureau at 619-409-5833 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

