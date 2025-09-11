Woman killed, driver arrested in possible DUI-related crash on SR-54

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A 21-year-old woman was fatally injured Wednesday when the car she was riding in veered off a South Bay freeway, struck a road sign and crashed down an embankment.

The fatal wreck occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound state Route 54, east of Highland Avenue, in Chula Vista, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, CHP public affairs Officer Kimberly Gonzalez said. His name was not immediately available.

