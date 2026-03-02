Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman injured in collision while changing tire on I-5 in North County

california_highway_patrol_chp_cruiser_san_diego_freeway.jpg
KGTV
california_highway_patrol_chp_cruiser_san_diego_freeway.jpg
Posted

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A woman was airlifted to an area hospital after she was injured while changing a tire on her car on Interstate 5 in the Oceanside area near the Camp Pendleton Marine Base.

The crash was reported at 4:52 p.m. Sunday on the southbound I-5 at Las Pulgas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman was reportedly changing a tire on her car on the right shoulder when a pickup truck struck either her or her car, the CHP said.

The driver claimed he struck the car, not the person, the CHP said.

The injured woman was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, the CHP said. Her condition was unknown as of early Monday morning.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE

CLICK TO NOMINATE