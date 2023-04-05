Woman injured in collision on SR-94 after Border Patrol pursuit

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) - Weeks before a new pursuit policy is set to go into effect, immigrant rights advocates are raising questions after a collision involving a car that had been chased by Border Patrol.

When a Volvo sedan passed Bob Pearson's car on the shoulder last Wednesday morning, as he was headed east on the SR-94 near Steele Canyon Road, he knew something was wrong.

“Certainly not expecting that. His speed is so fast, it’s totally abnormal,” said Pearson.

Video from a mounted camera shows the car crossing into oncoming traffic and veering into the opposite shoulder.

With a cloud of dust, the Volvo crosses back into the other lane, and collides with a minivan.

“Hit her on the side and just directed her into ditch,” said Pearson.

The Volvo sped off. The driver of the minivan, a 38-year-old nurse, was treated for back, neck and shoulder pain.

Pearson says within two minutes, Border Patrol agents were on scene.

According to the CHP, the Volvo sedan matched the description of a car which Border Patrol had been chasing, but lost contact with several minutes prior.

“My concerns are these chases have the risk of injuring many more people,” said Pedro Rios, Director of the American Friends Service Committee.

Rios, an immigrant rights advocate, is among the voices that have criticized Border Patrol pursuits. In some local cases, they've led to deadly results.

Several years ago, the site, Pro Publica, compiled a 3-year list of Border Patrol pursuits in California and three other states, and found 1/3 of them ended in crashes.

In January, Homeland Security officials announced a revised pursuit policy, which will require agents to weigh factors like severity of the crime and public safety, and even safety of the suspect, before deciding to give chase.

“Definitely optimistic it will reduce the amount of incident involving loss of life in vehicle chases. We have to see it in practice, whether agents will adhere to the policy,” said Rios.

In the policy, supervisors must monitor the chase and have the power to call it off. The new policy also bans some tactics, including boxing in vehicles. It's expected to go into effect in May.

ABC 10News did reach out to local Border Patrol with questions about the recent crash, and are waiting to hear back.