Woman injured after being hit by sanitation truck in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 66-year-old woman suffered serious injuries Thursday after being hit by a sanitation truck in the Mira Mesa neighborhood.

According to a San Diego Police Department news release, the woman was walking north on the west sidewalk of 10600 Camino Ruiz just before 11:15 a.m. as a 34-year-old man in a 2021 Ram 5500 truck was heading east out of a shopping center.

"The truck drove onto the sidewalk and collided with the pedestrian, knocking her to the ground, and subsequently drove over her torso," the SDPD said.

SDPD officials said the woman suffered a lacerated liver, vertebrae and rib fractures, and an injury to her right triceps. First responders transported her in an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Police said that intoxicated driving was "determined to not be a factor in the collision," although it was unclear why the crash occurred and whether the man would face any charges.

The SDPD Traffic Division responded to the scene and was investigating.

