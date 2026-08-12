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Woman hospitalized after assault with deadly weapon in Poway

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KGTV
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POWAY, Calif. (CNS) - A woman was hospitalized with traumatic injuries following an assault with a deadly weapon at a Poway home, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies from the Poway sheriff's station responded to a report of the assault Tuesday morning in the 14000 block of Brighton Avenue. Upon entering the residence, they found the injured woman, who was then taken by paramedics to a hospital for medical care, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The circumstances and motive surrounding the attack were under investigation. Authorities said no arrests have been made, but information gathered so far indicates it was an isolated incident.

Investigators urged anyone with information related to the assault to contact the Major Crimes Division at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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