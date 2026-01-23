Woman hit by vehicle, killed on Chula Vista street

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed on a Chula Vista street Thursday evening, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. near the 500 block of Moss Street.

Officers and emergency crews responding to reports of a vehicle-pedestrian collision arrived to find an unresponsive woman with serious injuries on the road.

The woman, identified as a Chula Vista resident in her late 50s, was taken to the hospital for treatment but died after arrival, police stated.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene and cooperated with CVPD Traffic Bureau investigators.

While alcohol and drugs were not considered to be factors in the crash, the Traffic Bureau’s investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the CVPD Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5300.