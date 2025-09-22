Woman hit by vehicle, killed in University City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 31-year-old female pedestrian was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle in San Diego's University City neighborhood, authorities said Monday.

The collision happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday when the 31-year-old driver of an eastbound Volkswagen Jetta collided with the pedestrian while she was walking southbound from the center median of 4300 La Jolla Village Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the woman strayed into the driver's path and was struck by the vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, the department reported. Her name has not yet been released.

Driving under the influence was not believed to have been a factor in the collision, police added.

