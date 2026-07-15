Woman files suit after being shocked by fence at Chula Vista pickleball court

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman filed a lawsuit against the City of Chula Vista and several other parties, alleging she suffered serious injuries after being shocked by a fence at a pickleball court.

The incident happened Aug. 19, 2025, at the Chula Vista Elite Athletic Center, located at 2800 Olympic Parkway, according to a complaint obtained by ABC 10News.

Elite Athletic Services and Better At Pickleball were among the other parties named in the lawsuit, which was filed on July 7.

According to the complaint, Renee Love said she was waiting for her turn to play when she leaned against a metal fence surrounding the pickleball court.

The lawsuit alleges Love was shocked, knocked unconscious and thrown backward after coming into contact with the fence. It also claims she “sustained serious injuries, including injuries to her head, back, body, nervous system, and mind.”

The complaint further alleges the city had been warned the fence was energized and that an electrician had recommended the pickleball courts be closed.

“Defendants’ negligence was a substantial factor in causing [Love’s] injuries and damages,” the lawsuit states.

ABC 10News reached out to the city for comment, but officials said they could not discuss the complaint.

Love’s attorney, Brian Mason, issued this statement to ABC 10News:

"Our client went to a public recreational facility in Chula Vista to play pickleball and suffered serious injuries after coming into contact with a metal fence that was carrying live electrical voltage. Based on our investigation, this was not a danger that came out of nowhere. Before our client was injured, others had reportedly been shocked by the same fence, and an electrician had allegedly confirmed the fence was energized and recommended that the courts be closed until repairs could be made.

This case is about accountability and public safety. When a known electrical hazard exists in an area open to the public, the responsible parties have an obligation to act immediately; whether that means closing the courts, warning patrons, shutting off the power, or making repairs. Our client should never have been placed in that position, and this lawsuit seeks to ensure that the people and entities responsible are held accountable."